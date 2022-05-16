Vagapov festival will present a new unique project

On May 16, at the State Concert Hall named after S. Saydashev, the Vagapov Festival for the first time in the modern history of the Tatar stage will present a new unique project “Microfonsyz concert” / “Concert without a microphone”.

On this day, the masterpieces of the Tatar vocal culture, as well as new pop songs will sound in their original form, in their natural beauty. Professional musicians and an orchestra will help create an exceptional atmosphere. The use of not only a phonogram, but also a microphone is excluded.

Participants: Ilgam Valiev, Ilyusa Khuzina, Artur Islamov, Elza Zayari, Alina Sharipzyanova, Ruslan Saifutdinov and the Premier group, Tatyana Efremova, Rustem Nasibullin, Almas Khusaenov, Ranis Gabbazov, State Chamber Choir of the Republic of Tatarstan, Orchestra of the Center for Contemporary Music named after. S. Gubaidullina.

The author and general producer of the project is Rifat Fattakhov.

The project is implemented with the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Presidential Grants Fund