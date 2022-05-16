Farewell to singer Renat Ibragimov will be held at the Moscow Cathedral Mosque

Farewell to the Tatar singer, People’s Artist of the RSFSR Renat Ibragimov, who died the day before, will be held today, May 15, at 15.00 in the Moscow Cathedral Mosque. This was reported by the press service of the Embassy of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation.

The Moscow Cathedral Mosque is located at the address: Vypolzov Lane, 7 (Prospekt Mira metro station).

Later, at 17.00, a funeral prayer (dzhenazah-prayer) will be held there.

The artist will be buried in the city of Mytishchi, Moscow Region, at the Muslim section of the Volkovsky cemetery.