Vasil Shaikhraziev expressed words of support to Rinat Fakhretdinov, the first Tatar in the UFC

30-year-old Rinat Fakhretdinov, a native of the village of Belozerye in Mordovia, the first Tatar in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, will fight today in the world’s main promotion in mixed martial arts. Rinat Fakhretdinov’s welterweight opponent will be Andreas Mikhailidis. Interestingly, the athlete is going to enter the octagon in a traditional Tatar skullcap.

Words of support for the Tatar fighter were expressed by the Deputy Prime Minister

Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaykhraziev.

Our dear Rinat!

Your achievements in sports glorify not only “Ozerka”, as we call your small homeland, and not only Mordovia. Compatriots, countrymen and millions of Tatars living all over Russia and dozens of countries around the world are watching your fight in the UFC. Today’s fight will give strength to all compatriots and all Tatars. We are sure that such a horseman as you will stand the test. Sin Buldyrasyn! Alga, we are praying for you!

The Republic of Tatarstan and the Tatar world love sports, fair fight and believe in you! Alga, Rinat! Bireshma!

On behalf of all Tatars

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan,

Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars

Vasil Shaikhraziev