Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev will visit Saudi Arabia on a working trip as part of a delegation led by President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

Here, in addition to the official meetings of the President of Tatarstan, a meeting with the activists of local Tatar public organizations is planned, the moderator of which will be Vasil Shaikhraziev.