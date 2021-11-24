The winners of the festival of children’s youth theaters have been determined in Tatarstan

The Republican Festival of Children’s Youth Theaters is held within the framework of the state program “Preservation, Study and Development of the State Languages ​​of the Republic of Tatarstan and Other Languages ​​in the Republic of Tatarstan for 2014-2022”.

The purpose of the competition: the formation of spiritual culture in children and respect for the national heritage of the Tatar people.

Organizers: Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tatarstan, editorial staff of the magazines “Salavat kupere” and “Sokhnu”.

Participants: children’s theater groups of preschool and educational organizations of Tatarstan.