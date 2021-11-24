tatruen
Home / News / The winners of the festival of children’s youth theaters have been determined in Tatarstan
The winners of the festival of children’s youth theaters have been determined in Tatarstan

The winners of the festival of children’s youth theaters have been determined in Tatarstan

in News, 24.11.2021 0 1

The Republican Festival of Children’s Youth Theaters is held within the framework of the state program “Preservation, Study and Development of the State Languages ​​of the Republic of Tatarstan and Other Languages ​​in the Republic of Tatarstan for 2014-2022”.

The purpose of the competition: the formation of spiritual culture in children and respect for the national heritage of the Tatar people.

The Republican Festival of Children’s Youth Theaters is held within the framework of the state program “Preservation, Study and Development of the State Languages ​​of the Republic of Tatarstan and Other Languages ​​in the Republic of Tatarstan for 2014-2022”.

The purpose of the competition: the formation of spiritual culture in children and respect for the national heritage of the Tatar people.

Organizers: Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tatarstan, editorial staff of the magazines “Salavat kupere” and “Sokhnu”.

Participants: children’s theater groups of preschool and educational organizations of Tatarstan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Яндекс.Метрика 1992-2018 Бөтендөнья татар конгрессы, ОГРН 1031659011350 от 07.07.2000. Контакты. Политика конфиденциальности персональных данных
Все материалы сайта доступны по лицензии: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International.