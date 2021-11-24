The President of the Republic of Tatarstan and the ruler of the province of Mecca viewed the exhibition “History of Islam in Russia”

President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and the ruler of the province of Mecca, His Highness Emir Khaled bin Faisal Al Saud visited the exhibition “History of Islam in Russia”.

“The exhibition was organized within the framework of the meeting of the Strategic Vision Group“ Russia – Islamic World ”,” said Lilia Galimova, head of the press service of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan.

We remind you that the Tatarstan delegation headed by Rustam Minnikhanov arrived in Saudi Arabia on a working visit. The delegation also includes Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev.

On behalf of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the leader of the republic heads the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group, whose meeting began today in Jeddah.