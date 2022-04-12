Vasil Shaikhraziev leaves for a working trip to the Republic of Bashkortostan

Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaykhraziev is leaving for a working trip to the Republic of Bashkortostan.

On April 12, the elections of delegates from the Republic of Bashkortostan to the VIII Congress of the World Congress of Tatars will be held here. A meeting is also planned with the Supreme Mufti of Russia, Chairman of the Central Spiritual Board of Russia, Talgat Hazrat Tajuddin.