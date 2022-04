On April 8, a master class “Siberian baursak” was held at the Center for Siberian-Tatar Culture in Tobolsk

At first, the guys sculpted a real baursak from dough with their own hands, after which, together with the specialists of the center, they prepared it according to a traditional recipe.

After preparation, there was a small tea party, and at the end, the guests played national games and visited the ethnographic museum-cabinet.