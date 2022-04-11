The autonomy of the Tatars of the Nizhny Novgorod region announced a competition

The Executive Committee of the NGO “Regional National-Cultural Autonomy of the Tatars of the Nizhny Novgorod Region” (RNCATNO), together with the editorial office of the newspaper “Tugan Yak”, within the framework of the cultural and educational project “Nigezema kaytyp baram” – “Return to the Origins”, announces regional creative competitions among the population of districts and cities of the compact residence of the Tatars:

– Tatar folk tales

– Tatar ornament in crafts

– Tukay in our hearts (possible

Islam in my family.

The age of participants is not limited.

All participants will be awarded participation certificates and souvenirs. The best works, which will be selected by the competent jury, will be awarded with prizes, diplomas of the winner and will be published on the website of the NGO “Regional National-Cultural Autonomy of the Tatars of the Nizhny Novgorod Region” www.nizgar.ru, in social networks, as well as in the newspaper “Tugan yak” and will be exhibited at the events of the NGO “Regional national-cultural autonomy of the Tatars of the Nizhny Novgorod region”.

The solemn awarding of the winners and their leaders with diplomas and memorable gifts will be held at the inter-district final cultural and educational event. The time and place of the event will be announced later.

In this case, it is necessary to send to email: [email protected] a clear photo of the work itself, also with a description (for the jury and for awarding, posting in social networks and the newspaper).

Works must be handmade and in all categories must be related to the Tatar national theme (embroidery, knitting, felting, weaving, making dolls in a Tatar costume, headwear, accessories, arts and crafts, etc.).