Azerbaijan plans to open a Tatar school

Rossotrudnichestvo is ready to open a Tatar school named after Kayum Nasyri in Azerbaijan, the premises have already been found. Now confirmation from Kazan Federal University (KFU) is required. Irek Zinnurov, head of the representative office of Rossotrudnichestvo in Azerbaijan, told about this.

“For our part, we are ready to allocate premises and everything necessary for this school to open, now actions are needed from KFU. There will definitely be a school, so far the only question is time, this year we will work on it,” he said.

Irek Zinnurov announced the prospect of creating such a school in Azerbaijan back in August last year, when he became a guest of the 12th Floor project.