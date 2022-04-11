The Vakhitovs dynasty of doctors: “When you realize that you are pulling out the hopeless, wing grow behind your back”

tatruen
A ceremony honoring medical dynasties took place in Kazan. Families of doctors and medical workers with a total experience of 100 years or more were invited to the City Hall.

One of the dynasties – the family of Kazan doctors Vakhitovs – has an experience of 328 years. The senior representative of the family is Rashida Kharisovna. She will celebrate her 75th birthday in a week as a pediatrician at children’s polyclinic No. 6. Awarding her with a letter of thanks, the mayor of Kazan, Ilsur Metshin, admitted that he himself dreamed of a white coat and the position of a surgeon. And also told why his dream did not come true.

