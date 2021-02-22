Vasil Shaikhraziev took part in the anniversary event of the Center of Tatar Culture of Ulyanovsk

A solemn event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Center of Tatar Culture of the Ulyanovsk Region was held today in Ulyanovsk. Among the honorary guests of the celebration were Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars V.G. Shaikhraziev and Governor of the Ulyanovsk Region S.I. Morozov. Before the start of the official event, the guests took part in a flower-laying ceremony at the monument of the Tatar educator, poet Kul Gali.

The event was attended by workers of culture and art of the Ulyanovsk region, workers of the Center of Tatar culture of different years. The Center of Tatar Culture was congratulated on the anniversary by the members of the folk group of the dance ensemble “Idel”, Honored Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan, soloist of the State Song and Dance Ensemble of the Ulyanovsk region “Volga” Alfiya Ramazanova and soloist of the ensemble Ruslan Mukhametzyanov. Also, as part of the anniversary celebration, the Chairman of the National Council V.G. Shaikhraziev awarded local activists with medals of the World Congress of Tatars and presented the center with a certificate for the purchase of a button accordion.

For reference:

The Tatar Culture Center is a department of the Center for the Revival and Development of National Cultures – a branch of the OGBUK TsNK. For 25 years, the institution has been and is a cultural and leisure center of the city and region, a base for regional and city events. The main goal of which was the development of the Tatar culture, the preservation of the native language, customs, traditions, forms of leisure, the historical memory of the Tatar people, the consolidation of ethnic communities, and intercultural dialogue.

Today at the Center of Tatar Culture there are seven circles, three public organizations, in which 135 people are engaged, one collective has the title of “people’s”. Director of the Center – Safina Ramilya Khaidarovna.