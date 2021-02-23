Today Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars V.G. Shaikhraziev will visit St. Petersburg on a working visit.

The Chairman of the National Council will get acquainted with the progress of repair work in the premises allocated by the Government of St. Petersburg for the Tatar National Cultural Autonomy in 2020. The Tatar Cultural Center is expected to function here. Vasil Shaikhraziev will pay a working visit to St. Petersburg