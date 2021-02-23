tatruen
Congratulations  by  V.G. Shaikhraziev on Defender of the Fatherland Day

Dear friends!

On behalf of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars and on my own behalf, I congratulate you on the Defender of the Fatherland Day!

February 23 is a holiday of courage, honor and courage. And although the name of this holiday has changed in different periods of our history, its essence has remained unchanged. It is a tribute of deep respect to all those who served and serve for the good of the Fatherland, who achieve prosperity and stability in our country through peaceful labor and military valor, therefore this holiday has become truly nationwide.

Dear friends, heroes guarding the world, may the scourge of war never knock at the door of our country, may there always be a peaceful sky overhead. I wish you good health, good luck and success for the good of our country!

Respectfully,
Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan,
Chairman of the National Council
World Congress of Tatars V.G. Shaikhraziev

