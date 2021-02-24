The evening in memory of composer-fellow countryman Hans Sayfullin took place in Bavly

An evening in memory of the famous composer, People’s Artist of Tatarstan, the legendary personality of the Tatar stage Hans Sayfullin took place in the Bavlin House of Culture named after Musa Jalil. On February 26, Hans Sayfullin would have turned 80 years old.Hans Sayfullin, a native of the Bavlinsky district, has created over 400 works over the years of his creative activity. Mostly songs and instrumental pieces.

During the evening, songs by Hans Khamitovich were performed by local artists and a brass ensemble. The ceremony was attended by the son of Hans Sayfullin, Honored Artist of Tatarstan, instrumentalist, teacher Albert Sayfullin. Thanking for the memory of his father, he presented the Bavlinsky Department of Culture with a white button accordion and a portrait of Hans Saifullin.

The audience listened to the final song “Eh, Bauls taulary” while standing.

