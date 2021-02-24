tatruen
Vasil Shaikhraziev will visit the Astrakhan region with a working trip

Vasil Shaikhraziev will visit the Astrakhan region with a working trip

On February 24-26, Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council Vasil Shaikhraziev will hold meetings in the Astrakhan region. The visit will take place within the framework of the implementation of the document “Tatars: Action Strategy”.
The agenda includes an official meeting with the governor of the region, Igor Yuryevich Babushkin, as well as a meeting with the heads of Tatar public organizations of the South and North Caucasian federal districts.
Vasil Shaikhraziev will visit school No. 74 named after G. Tukai in Astrakhan. The opening of the bust of the great poet will take place here.

