Vasil Shaikhraziev laid flowers at the monument to Musa Jalil in Astrakhan

Today, Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council Vasil Shaikhraziev, as part of a working trip to the Astrakhan region, laid flowers at the monument to Musa Jalil in Astrakhan.

The monument to Musa Jalil appeared in the city in 2017 as part of the Russian project “Alley of Russian Glory”. There is also a street named after the poet. There is the Theater of the Young Spectator. Astrakhan connects a lot with the name of the great Tatar poet. Musa Jalil’s stay on the Lower Volga was an important event in the cultural life of the region. Here essays and articles about the work of vegetable growers, poems about fishermen were born from the pen of the writer.