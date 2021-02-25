Kazan has  summed up the results of the annual award “Syamrukh”

On February 24, a solemn ceremony of awarding the winners of the VI Annual Republican Prize in the field of supporting gifted children and talented youth “Syamrukh” was held at the “Pyramid” recreation center.

The award ihas been held by the public fund “Salyat” with the support of the Government of the Republic of Tatarstan, since 2015, in 13 nominations: “Director of the Year”, “Senior Leader of the Year”, “Leader of the Year”, “Alan of the Year”, “Sulkesh of the Year”, “Club of the Year ”,“ Partners of the Year ”,“ Head of the Forum ”,“ Mentor of the Year ”,“ Partner of the Year ”,“ Salyat Sings ”,“ Salyat Scholarship ”.

This year, the organizers put forward a new nomination – “Initiative of the Year”, in the framework of which the participants’ projects were considered, implemented within the framework of the activities of the regional clubs “Salyat” and project groups of the School of the asset “Salyat”.

First Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs Timur Suleimanov congratulated all the winners and stressed that “Sult” is a big family in which more than one generation of talented children, adolescents and youth has grown up: “The annual Sumrukh Prize is a meeting place for participants and pupils.” Salyat “of different years, where the results of the past year are summed up and the most active members of the community are voiced.”

He also noted that each of the winners today received 50 thousand rubles. This is the money that was collected by children, their parents, counselors, project managers and friends of “Salyat” on the fund.selet.biz platform, which is another confirmation of the value of their contribution.

The winner in the “El Sulkeshe” nomination – “Sulkesh of the Year” Nariman Vildanov emphasized: “For me, participation in the“ Syamrukh ”award is, first of all, a colossal experience. Salyat ihas been a space of possibilities. I’ve been here since 2016 ”.