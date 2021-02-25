Chairman of the National Council visited the mosque in Solyanka village

Today, as part of a working visit to the Astrakhan region, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars V.G. Shaikhraziev visited the mosque in the village of Solyanka. The Solyanka Mosque is located in the village of the same name in the Narimanov District of the Astrakhan Region.

Solyanka is a small suburban settlement, which is a rural administrative center. Solyanka is one of the largest Tatar villages in the region. The population according to the 2010 census is 3,738 people. About 70% of the population are Tatars. The Polish writer, orientalist and traveler, Count Y. Yu. Pototsky reported that in 1797 there were 7 mosques in Solyanka, the settlement was already settled and was divided into 7 quarters – “makhalla” with its name and council – “makhallat” at the head.

All 7 mosques in Solyanka were closed to believers in the 30s of the last century as a result of the struggle of the party and the government against people’s belief in God. Buildings of mosques, temples and other prayer houses were destroyed or used for another purpose, for example, for the economic needs of local authorities. One way or another, many religious buildings in Solyanka were lost.

In the early 90s, a Muslim community was organized in Solyanka, which, using donated funds, in 1991 began to build a new mosque. It was opened on May 28, 1996. Today the imam-khatib of the mosque is Basyr khazrat Bakhmutov.