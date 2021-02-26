Vasil Shaikhraziev met with the activists of the Tatar public organizations of the city of Astrakhan

Today, on February 25, as part of the implementation of the Strategy of the Tatar People, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev met with the activists of the Astrakhan regional public organization – the Society of Tatar National Culture “Duslyk” and representatives of the Tatar national cultural movement of the Astrakhan region.

During the meeting, Vice Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan told his compatriots about the projects implemented by the World Congress of Tatars, shared plans for 2021. The main topic of the conversation was the document “Tatars: Strategy of Action”, adopted at a meeting of the National Assembly. Vasil Shaikhraziev urged compatriots to rely on the Strategy as the main document.

At the end of the event, letters of thanks and medals of the World Congress of Tatars were awarded. The medal of the World Congress of Tatars “For great services to the Tatar people” was awarded to Gogoleva Nadezhda Viktorovna – director of the MBOU “School No. 74 named after Gabdulla Tukai” in Astrakhan. Bikbaeva Roza Safarovna – Deputy Chairman of the regional public organization “Duslyk” was awarded with a letter of thanks from the World Congress of Tatars for her great contribution to the development of the language, culture and preservation of the traditions of the Tatar people. For their contribution to the preservation and development of the spiritual, moral and cultural traditions of the Tatar people, members of the society of Tatar national culture “Duslyk” Galiya Akhtyamovna Adzhgildeeva, Tanzila Ravilevna Guseinova and Rakhimzyan Salikhovich Vafin received a Gratitude from the President of the Republic of Tatarstan.

In addition, the World Congress of Tatars handed over a certificate for the purchase of national costumes to the Duslyk Tatar National Cultural Society.

At the end of the meeting, the guests were presented with a concert of the popular Tatar pop singer, Honored Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Republic of Bashkortostan Rishat Tukhvatullin and creative teams of the Astrakhan region.