Danis Shakirov met with  Deputy Governor of the Yaroslavl Region Andrey Shabalin

Today, as part of a working trip to the Yaroslavl Region,  head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Danis Shakirov met with the Deputy Governor of the Yaroslavl Region Andrey Shabalin. During the meeting, the parties discussed issues and support measures for the preservation and development of the Tatar language, culture and art in the region.

The meeting was also attended by the chairman of the RNKAT of the Yaroslavl region Yasavi Khazipov.Today, about 5 thousand Tatars live in the Yaroslavl region.

 

 

