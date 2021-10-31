Vasil Shaikhraziev visited the Cathedral Mosque of Novosibirsk

Today, within the framework of a working trip to the Novosibirsk region, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev visited the Cathedral Mosque of the city of Novosibirsk.

He was accompanied by the chairman of the cultural and national autonomy of the Tatars of the Novosibirsk region Amir Gareev, the deputy head of the World Congress of Tatars Mars Tukaev. The guests were greeted by the Mufti of the Novosibirsk region, the head of the Local Muslim religious organization of the Novosibirsk region of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims (Omsk Muftiate) Salim Hazrat Shakirzyanov.

For reference:

Novosibirsk Cathedral Mosque (Krasin st., 58) was built in 1998.

The mosque attracts attention with its three minaret towers. Their spiers are decorated with crescents. The height of the central minaret is 43 meters, two side ones – 29 meters.