Vasil Shaikhraziev congratulated the national-cultural autonomy of the Tatars of the Novosibirsk region on the 25th anniversary

Today in Novosibirsk, in connection with the 25th anniversary of the formation of the regional national-cultural autonomy of the Tatars, an anniversary concert “We are together!” The solemn event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev. He congratulated the autonomy on the holiday and highly appreciated the activities of the organization, which for a quarter of a century has been working to preserve the native language, traditions and customs.

According to the 2010 All-Russian Population Census, 24,158 Tatars live in the Novosibirsk Region. They live compactly in Barabinsky, Vengerovsky, Kargatsky, Kolyvansky, Kuibyshevsky, Kyshtovsky, Tatarsky, Ubinsky, Ust-Tarsky and Chanovsky districts.

Public organizations operate in the Novosibirsk region: “Association of Tatars of Siberia”, “Regional Tatar National – Cultural Autonomy of the Novosibirsk Region”, “Tatar Association of Educators” Magarif “, Women’s Club” Ak Kalfak “and the state budgetary institution of culture” Novosibirsk Regional Tatar Cultural Center …

The activities of Tatar organizations are aimed at preserving and developing language, culture, customs and traditions, improving and strengthening interethnic relations.

At the anniversary event, Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev presented letters of thanks and medals of the World Congress of Tatars to active compatriots of the Novosibirsk region. The concert continued with performances by creative teams.