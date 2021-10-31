A master class on sewing kalfaks was held in Bavly

On October 28, a master class for kindergarten teachers and librarians on sewing kalfaks, organized by the local organization Ak Kalfak, was held at the Bavlinsky Museum of Local Lore. A teacher, head of the “Ak Kalfak” organization in the village of Shalty, Naziya Gilfanova, gave a mastery lesson.

The event was opened by a researcher of the museum Kadriya Gimazova. She showed the participants of the master class interesting exhibits – a centenary kalfak with gold and silver embroidery, decorated with feathers, as well as an old apron, told about their previous owners.