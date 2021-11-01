Tatarstan citizens may become members of the Tat Cult Lab music laboratory

Residents of Tatarstan may apply for participation in the Tat Cult Lab / Music-2021 project. The event will take place at the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan from November 13 to December 11, according to the library’s Instagram.

Applications are accepted until 12:00 november 5. The laboratory will be attended by musicians, poets, composers, sound producers and songwriters who, with the support of experts, will create, record and perform new songs in the Tatar language.

As part of the project, participants will work in a recording studio, conduct rehearsals on stage and work with curators. In addition, they will be offered a variety of lectures from experts in the music industry.

The event will end with a reporting showcase, and in mid-December, a collection of participants’ works will appear online.