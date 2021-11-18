tatruen
Vasil Shaikhraziev visited the cultural center “Tugan Tel” in the Kyrgyz Republic

18.11.2021

Today, as part of a trip to the Kyrgyz Republic, Deputy Prime Minister
Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev visited the Tatar-Bashkir cultural center “Tugan Tel” in Bishkek.

The head of the center, Gulsina Ulmaskulova, acquainted the guests with the activities of the organization, said that national and religious holidays are celebrated at the Tugan Tel center, and also shared plans for the future.

The Tatar-Bashkir Cultural Center is located in the Assembly of the Peoples of Kyrgyzstan.

