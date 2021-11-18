A play about Tukai with new biographical data will be shown for the first time in Chelny

The premiere of the play “Without kit, sez kalasyz” (“We are leaving, you are staying”) will reveal to the viewer new facts from the life of the famous author Gabdulla Tukay. They appeared after the play of the same name had already been written, published in books, and staged in theaters. This was reported at the Ayaz Gilyazov Tatar Drama Theater.

“To find handwritten facts, we turned to Tufan Minnullin’s daughter Alfie. In her father’s house, in his library, between the books, she found edits. Suppose, if earlier it was generally known that Tukai, who loved to ridicule the rich, did not accept help from them, in fact entered the house of the manufacturer Akchurin. Moreover, he did not refuse the help they offered, ”the theater said.

The daughter of Tufan Minnullina is expected to attend the premiere of the play. The production was directed by the artistic director of the theater, Oleg Kinzyagulov. The production will reflect a separate event in the life of Tukay, when in 1909 he was visiting the Akchurins in the Simbirsk province.