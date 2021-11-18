Danis Shakirov takes part in a conference dedicated to cooperation with compatriots

The VI International conference “Development of educational, cultural and scientific ties with compatriots living abroad. Contribution to the preservation of the Russian spiritual and cultural environment ”.

Danis Shakirov, head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars, became the moderator and speaker of the platform “Personality education based on the spiritual and moral values ​​of the peoples of the Russian Federation. Preservation of historical and cultural heritage, national traditions ”.

Danis Shakirov greeted the conference participants on behalf of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council

World Congress of Tatars and spoke about the activities of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev. He also made proposals to the resolution of the conference.

The conference participants are representatives of 21 foreign countries, including the heads of Tatar public organizations.