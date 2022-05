Courses of the Siberian-Tatar language finished in the “Center of Siberian-Tatar Culture” in Tobolsk

In the “Center of the Siberian-Tatar culture” in Tobolsk, the courses of the Siberian-Tatar language have been completed.

A small “graduation” was held in a warm company at the tea table. At the end, each participant was presented with memorable gifts from the “TsSTK Board of Trustees” represented by LLC “Architect” – Robert Gafiyatovich Khaibullin and the All-Russian political party “United Russia”.