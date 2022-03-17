Exhibition of Renat Haris opens in the village of Pechishchi

tatruen
From March 18, the Museum of Yanka Kupala in the village of Pechishchi will host an exhibition of artworks by Renat Haris “With a Poetry Pen”. The exhibition reveals Renat Haris as a master of artistic works. His paintings allow you to better understand the idea of ​​his poetic work and love the beauty of his native expanses.

Renat Kharis is a People’s Poet of the Republic of Tatarstan, literary critic, author of over 40 books in Tatar, Russian, English, Bashkir and Chuvash. The poet dedicated a part of his work to the Belarusian classic Yanka Kupala. He translated his poems and sonnets into the Tatar language.

The exhibition is open until April 29.

