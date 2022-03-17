The project “Tatar ethnics”   presented 

The project “Tatar ethnicity” (Tatar ethnikas. Tatar Ethnic) is aimed at the ethno-cultural and creative development of children studying in Tatar educational organizations has been presented . A new educational and methodological complex “Unyshnyn Orlyklary – Points of Growth” has been introduced into the project. The UMC includes educational technology of the educational and methodological complex “Unyshnyn orlyklary”;

Educational and methodological complex “Unyshnyn orlyklary” for teachers of ethno-cultural educational organizations;

Models of the creative and developing environment of the educational and methodological complex “Unyshnyn orlyklary” (development of a sketch model and design of an ethno-workshop, an office of the native language and culture);

Summaries of classes of the educational and methodological complex “Unyshnyn orlyklary”; teaching recipes “Ethnic patterns of the Tatars”

desktop educational game “Tatar Ethnic-Tatar ethnicity” with modules Tatar holidays, Tatar dishes, Tatar clothes, Tatar toponymy and electronic mobile application for smartphones “Ethnoslovarik 3D+” in Tatar and Russian.

Похожие материалы