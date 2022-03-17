Tatar entrepreneurs from all over Russia gathered at the Ministry of Agriculture of Tatarstan

Today, in the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Tatarstan, within the framework of the X All-Russian gathering of entrepreneurs of Tatar villages, organized by the World Congress of Tatars, a discussion platform “Issues of processing and selling products produced by rural entrepreneurs” was held. The event was moderated by the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Tatarstan Rishat Khabipov, adviser to the chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars on economic issues Aidar Abdrakhmanov and the head of LLC “Trading House” ECO Halal, the founder of the public organization “Club of Tatar Entrepreneurs” of the Republic of Mordovia Talip Abubakirov.

During the business conversation, the head of the Vostok farm of the Kukmorsky district of Tatarstan Alexei Leontiev, the head of the Yoldyz cooperative of the Kaibitsky district Gulnaz Shchukina, the chairman of the Association for Support of Tatar Entrepreneurs of the Tyumen Region, the head of the Honey Land limited liability company Riyat Fayzullin, the founder of the company with limited liability “Troika” of the Penza region Tagir Abdrashitov and others.

After the completion of the discussion platform, the participants adopted a resolution. Important points included in this document will be announced on March 18 at a plenary session with the participation of the President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

We remind that in Kazan from March 16 to March 18, the X All-Russian gathering of entrepreneurs of Tatar villages is being held.