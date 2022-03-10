March 12 marks the 135th anniversary of the birth of G. Ibragimov

March 12, 2022 marks the 135th anniversary of the birth of the great Tatar writer, scientist and public figure Galimdzhan Ibragimov.

Cultural institutions and the literary community have planned a series of events dedicated to the anniversary of G. Ibragimov.

On March 10, the Gabdulla Tukay Literary Museum will host a round table and discussion with the participation of young critics called “Tatar shagiyrlare”.

On March 11, the theater “Akiyat” will host a performance of the play “Adamnar” (“People”) based on the dramatic work of the same name about the terrible famine that raged in the Volga region and the Urals in 1921-1922.

On March 12, with the participation of the Union of Writers of the Republic of Tatarstan, it is planned to lay flowers at the bust of the great writer in the Tatar gymnasium No. 17 named after. G. Ibragimova of the Moscow district of the city of Kazan (Vossstaniya street, 48)

On March 11-27, the Republican Children’s Library will host a book exhibition dedicated to the 135th anniversary of G. Ibragimov. Book exhibitions dedicated to the life and work of G. Ibragimov will be held in more than fifty municipal libraries of the Republic of Tatarstan. Also in Tatarstan schools there will be literary hours in memory of G. Ibragimov.

On March 11 at 10.00 at the Institute of Philology and Intercultural Relations of KFU, the International Scientific and Practical Conference of Young Scientists will be held dedicated to the 135th anniversary of the birth of the classic of Tatar literature “Galimҗan Ibrahimov: yazuchi, tankytche, methodist, җәmәgat eshleklese” (“Galimdzhan Ibragimov: writer, critic , methodologist, public figure”).

On March 11-31, the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan organizes a book exhibition “Galimdzhan Ibragimov – writer, scientist, public figure” (“Galimҗan Ibrahimov – yazuchy, galim, dәүlәt eshleklese”).

March 23 at 16.00 within the framework of the Literary Salon in the House of the Tatar Book, an evening of memory will be held dedicated to the famous writer “Gasyrlar kiseleshendė G. Ibrahimov shakhese һәm iҗaty” (“Personality and work of G. Ibragimov at the turn of the century”).

On March 28, a literary and musical evening dedicated to the 135th anniversary of G. Ibragimov will be held at the Tukaev Club of the Writers’ Union of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Conferences and round tables are planned at the Institute of Language, Literature and Art. G.Ibragimova AS RT.

Reference: Writer, scientist, public figure Galimdzhan Girfanovich Ibragimov was born on

March 12, 1887 in the village of Sultanmuratovo, Sterlitamak district, Ufa province (now the Aurgazinsky district of the Republic of Bashkortostan). He received his primary education in a rural madrasah and an elementary Russian school. In 1906-1908 in Ufa he studied at the Galia madrasah. In 1909 G. Ibragimov moved to Kazan and decided to devote himself to literary work.

G. Ibragimov is one of the leaders and founders of the Party of Tatar-Bashkir Muslim Left Social Revolutionaries. In 1918, he was one of the organizers of the Commissariat for Muslim Affairs in Inner Russia. In 1920-24 – an employee of the Publishing Department of the Central Bureau of the Communist Peoples of the East under the Central Committee of the RCP (b), a teacher at the Communist University in Kazan. In 1925-1927, chairman of the Academic Center under the People’s Commissar of Education, coordinator of the translation and publication of V. Lenin’s works into the Tatar language.

G. Ibragimov spent the last years of his life in connection with illness in the Crimea (Yalta), where he was arrested and transported to Kazan. He died on January 21, 1938 in a prison hospital. Rehabilitated posthumously.

The most famous works of G. Ibragimov are the novels “Tatar khatyny nilәr kүrmi” (“The fate of a Tatar woman”), “Yash yөrәklәr” (“Young hearts”), “Bezneң konnаr” (“Our days”), “Tiran tamyrlar” (“ Deep roots”), “Kazak kyzy” (“Daughter of the steppe”), the story “Kyzyl chachaklәr” (“Red flowers”). Among scientific works – “Tatar Grammar” (1911), “Theory of Literature” (1916), “Methods of Teaching the Native Language” (1918).