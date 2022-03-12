Kazan will host the 10th All-Russian gathering of entrepreneurs from Tatar villages

Press release of the X All-Russian gathering of entrepreneurs of Tatar villages

On March 16-18, 2022, the World Congress of Tatars is holding the X All-Russian gathering of entrepreneurs from Tatar villages in the regions of the Russian Federation and Tatarstan. The meeting is planned to be attended by 500 representatives of small businesses, farms and farmsteads from 40 regions of the Russian Federation, including from the Republic of Tatarstan.

The three-day program of the event includes the work of discussion platforms, a plenary session, a cultural program, as well as field events in Tatar villages with successful experience in implementing entrepreneurial activities.

The grand opening of the gathering will take place on March 16 at the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tatarstan. Later, entrepreneurs will work, divided into 4 groups in the following discussion platforms:

“Issues of spiritual education and national identity in the Tatar villages”;

“Issues of mass cultivation of berry and fruit crops using modern innovative technologies”;

“Issues of teaching young people the basics of entrepreneurship in market conditions and the restoration of the Tatar traditional system of education”;

“Issues of processing and sale of products produced by rural entrepreneurs”.

On the second day, entrepreneurs will visit the Buinsky municipal district of the Republic of Tatarstan, where they will be introduced to Tatar villages with successful experience in implementing entrepreneurial activities.

The plenary meeting of the gathering with the participation of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan R.N. Minnikhanov will be held on March 18 at the Korston State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, and an exhibition-fair of manufacturers of products and handicrafts from the regions of the Russian Federation “Tatar Bazaar” will also be organized here.

A cultural program is also provided for the participants of the gathering: they will visit the theater. K. Tinchurin, where they will watch a performance based on the work of Ayaz Gilyazov “Three arshins of the earth.”