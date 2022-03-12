The first creative laboratory starts within the framework of the festival-competition of theatrical groups “Idel-Yort”

The first creative laboratory within the framework of the XXII Interregional festival-competition of theatrical groups “Idel-yort” named after I. Sh.Z. Zakirov starts March 16 at the Nizhnekamsk State Tatar Drama Theater. T.A. Minnullina. In March-April 2022, on the basis of the state theaters of the Republic of Tatarstan, it is planned to hold theatrical creative laboratories on the topic “Direction, actor’s skill, make-up, plasticity”.

The first creative laboratory of this year will open the doors for amateur theater groups of the Spassky, Nurlatsky, Bugulminsky, Cheremshansky, Aksubaevsky and Menzelinsky districts. The next laboratory will be held on March 22 at the Naberezhnye Chelny Tatar State Drama Theatre.

The program includes: master classes, meetings with directors, with people’s artists of the Republic of Tatarstan, artistic directors of theaters, performances, their discussion, answers to questions. Creative laboratories are held in order to preserve the continuity of the traditions of the national theater, popularize and develop amateur theatrical art in the Republic of Tatarstan.

Today, Idel-Yort is not just a competition, but a whole range of educational and creative events aimed at supporting and developing amateur folk theater groups in rural areas of Russia. By supporting and improving the competence of directors and actors of amateur theaters, teaching them at creative laboratories, we are reviving a real, vital theater. This is the very theater of truth, which is so necessary for a modern inhabitant.