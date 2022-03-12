Ilsur Ziganshin, teacher of social studies at boarding school No. 2, became the teacher of the year in Kazan

Today, in the Kazan City Hall, the results of the city competition of professional skills “Teacher of the Year – 2022” were summed up. It was attended by 400 teachers. According to the results of the tests, Ilsur Ziganshin, a teacher of social studies at the lyceum-boarding school No. 2 of the Moscow region, won, it was he who will represent the capital at the republican stage of the competition. Mayor of Kazan Ilsur Metshin congratulated the winners and prize-winners.

“On this spring day, I am glad to welcome the winners and prize-winners of the Kazan Teacher of the Year competition,” Ilsur Metshin addressed the participants of the competition. – The craving for the study of the new, the knowledge of the world is inherent in man by nature itself. During the school years, it is you, teachers, who support children in their endeavors, nourish and develop their cognitive interest, and help them learn new and unknown things.

The head of the city stressed that one of the most important things in the teaching profession is devotion to one’s work. “To be a true professional in your field means to go through a thorny path, on which you meet both ups and downs, all this makes us stronger and gives us an incentive to move forward,” said Ilsur Metshin. The mayor emphasized that thanks to such competitions as “Teacher of the Year”, teachers can develop, improve themselves, and reveal themselves as professionals in their field.

“Teacher of the Year is the main competition of pedagogical skills, every teacher who has gone through it can call the competition fateful and unforgettable for himself,” said Ilsur Metshin. He thanked the teachers for their daily work. “You are preparing young people for life, investing your soul, making your contribution to shaping our future. You also teach children kindness, friendship, bring up spiritual values ​​in them. I sincerely thank you for this, I congratulate you on the end of the city stage of the competition and well-deserved awards. You have already proved that you are the best teachers in Kazan, now you have to defend the honor of the city at the republican stage, and we hope to see you among the best teachers in the country,” the Mayor of Kazan emphasized.

Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Tatarstan Ilsur Khadiullin noted the high professionalism of Kazan teachers. So, over the past 10 years, representatives of the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan have become winners and prize-winners of republican and all-Russian competitions – in 2021, an English teacher at gymnasium No. 122 named after Zh.A. education of the Russian Federation. Also in the top 5 best teachers in Russia in 2017 was Almaz Khamidullin, a mathematics teacher at boarding school No. 2, now the director of the new multidisciplinary lyceum Unber, and in 2019, Nail Mirsaitov, a biology teacher at Lyceum No. 2.

“Today we are summing up the results of the city stage of the competition, we are celebrating the best teachers. In Kazan, teachers have always been distinguished by their creative approach, these are teachers who are always well prepared, worthy of representing the republic at the Russian level,” said Ilsur Khadiullin. He expressed hope that teachers from Kazan would show their worth at the regional stage of the competition, which will be held in Tatarstan from 20 to 25 March.

The city stage of the competition was held in Kazan from December 2021 to February of this year. In total, more than 400 teachers submitted applications, 35% of the contestants are men, 65% are women. 98 teachers from 71 educational organizations entered the city stage, 34 of them became winners, prize-winners and laureates. The youngest contestant is 21 years old, the oldest is 58 years old.