More than 100 events of the “Cultural Spring” campaign will be held in Tatarstan

The day before, the Cultural Spring campaign started in Tatarstan and its capital, which will last until March 25. More than 100 events are planned in cultural institutions – performances, excursions, concert programs, exhibitions, master classes and creative meetings.

Thus, everyone will be able to visit the Sharyk Clubs interactive multimedia complex, exhibitions at the Khazine National Art Gallery and the Contemporary Art Gallery of the Pushkin Museum of the Republic of Tatarstan, a concert by the Philharmonic Jazz Orchestra, an immersive tour “Alone with History” at the National Museum of the Republic of Tatarstan. A complete list of events is available on the website of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, which is the organizer of the action.

Most Cultural Spring events are free. The action is timed to coincide with the Year of Cultural Heritage of the Peoples of Russia.