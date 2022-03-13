Kazan to host Russian koresh championship

From March 11 to March 13, the Volga State University of Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism in Kazan will host the Russian championship in belt wrestling koresh. More than 200 athletes from more than 25 regions of Russia will take part in the competition.

Wrestlers 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old and 17-18 years old will compete in nine weight categories. Solemn events and final fights of the senior age category will be held on March 12 at 18:30 in the universal hall of the educational and laboratory complex of the university.

It should be noted that the strongest athletes following the results of the tournament will be included in the Russian national team at the 2022 World Championship.