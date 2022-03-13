A cultural and educational meeting was held in Kazan with students of the Muslim Madrasah “Muhammadiya”

March 10 this year On the basis of the historical building of the Kasimiya madrasah at the Apanayevskaya mosque in Kazan, the Iman Cultural and Educational Center together with the Apanayevskaya mosque held a regular cultural and educational meeting with shakirds (students) of the Muslim madrasah “Muhammadiya”.

The head of the “Kasimiya” madrasah at the Apanaevskaya mosque, Akhmet Rashitovich Sabirov, invited his teacher for this meeting – now the head of the Committee for work with Tatar local historians of the Executive Committee of the CGT, a well-known historian-archaeologist, orientalist, local historian-expert, Honored Scientist of the Republic of Tatarstan, Professor A.A. Burkhanov. As a meeting, the guest proposed the topic “On the way of Ahmed ibn Fadlan in 1100 years (some results of the Safir expedition on the reconstruction of trade and caravan routes from the Volga Bulgaria to the countries of the Muslim East and the route of the diplomatic mission of the Baghdad Caliphate to the country of Bolgar Ile)”.

The scientist introduced the audience to the plans of the WCT to celebrate the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam in Volga Bulgaria and the 30th anniversary of the WCT.

Then he shared with rich historical and cultural information about the medieval cities of Khorasan, Central Asia, Kazakhstan, along which caravans went and the mission of the Arab Caliphate in 921-922, about which Ahmed ibn Fadlan left his notes. The story was accompanied by a rich presentation, where archaeological, architectural, ethnographic and other materials were shown. The lecture was accompanied by a demonstration of materials along the path along which the scientific expeditions “Safir” (along the path of Ahmed ibn Fadlan) and “The Great Silk Road” passed in 1989 and 1993. The lecture aroused great interest among the audience, many questions were asked, to which detailed answers were received.

In conclusion, the film “Expedition “Safir” was shown, filmed by members of the expedition, whose guide in Central Asia was A.A. Burkhanov. As a result of the meeting, it was decided that more meetings should be held on issues of Tatar local history, Islamic archeology and epigraphy, as well as the culture and art of the Islamic world.

