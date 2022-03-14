A ski race dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the World Congress of Tatars was held in the Perm Territory

On March 13, a ski race dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the World Congress of Tatars was held on the basis of the health-improving complex “Kolos” in the Bardymsky district of the Perm Territory.

The event was attended by 182 residents from 6 districts – everyone, from the young to the old.

On behalf of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev, the winners were greeted by the Deputy Head of the WCT Executive Committee Ilgiz Khalikov and presented with valuable gifts.

The event was attended by the head of the Bardym district Khalil Alpanov and the chairman of the National Cultural Autonomy of the Tatars of the Perm Territory Khalil Farvazutdinov.