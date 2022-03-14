Former Vice Mayor of Vladivostok Azat Islaev became the new Deputy Governor of Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug

Former vice-mayor of Vladivostok Azat Islaev has been appointed to the post of deputy governor of the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug, the department of public and external relations of the region reports.

“By order of Yugra Governor Natalya Komarova, Azat Islaev, who previously held the position of deputy head of the administration of the city of Vladivostok, has been appointed to the post of deputy head of the region since March 14,” the press release says.

As part of the regional government, Islaev will oversee the areas of a comfortable urban environment and the spatial development of the region.

According to the department, Islaev was born on May 9, 1985 in Perm. Graduated from the non-state educational institution “TISBI Management Academy” with a degree in Jurisprudence. During his professional career, he, among other things, held the position of Executive Director of the Land Allotment Service LLC, and later – Assistant to the Governor of Primorsky Krai. He was also chairman of the World Forum of Tatar Youth.

interfax-russia.ru

The World Congress of Tatars sincerely congratulates Azat Islaev on his new position and wishes him great success in his responsible work.