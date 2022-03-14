Tatarstan films presented in Tashkent

On March 12-13, 2022, with the assistance of the Representative Office of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Republic of Uzbekistan and the TOKPC in Tashkent, the Committee on Interethnic Relations and Friendly Relations with Foreign Countries under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan hosted a screening of films by Tatar directors.

In his welcoming address, the Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Republic of Uzbekistan A.A. Akhtareev noted the strengthening and development of cultural and humanitarian ties between the Republic of Tatarstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan in various fields – science, education, art and the most important of them – cinema. The Days of Cinema of Tatarstan in Uzbekistan and the Days of Cinema of Uzbekistan in Tatarstan are held on a regular basis, Tatar filmmakers take part in the Tashkent International Film Festival, and Uzbek filmmakers take part in the Kazan International Muslim Film Festival.

The films of the Honored Art Worker of the Republic of Tatarstan Farid Rashidovich Davletshin (director from Uzbekistan, currently living in Kazan) “Kapka” (Gate), “Rudolf Nureyev. Rudik” and “Khiyal” (Dream). Aliaskr Zinnatovich Fatkhullin, Honored Artist of Uzbekistan, presented his film “Dilshat Fatkhullin, just Shadik” to the audience.

The films were very warmly received by the audience and were accompanied by applause. At the creative meeting, the speakers noted that the directors’ films are imbued with love for their people, culture, national origins, raise issues of preserving human values ​​in the turbulent 21st century, and educating the younger generation. Undoubtedly, such meetings with the creative intelligentsia will continue.

The event was covered by the TNV-Planet TV channel.