Danis Shakirov, head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars, is in the Republic of Uzbekistan on a working trip.

Here he met with the Chairman of the Committee on Interethnic Relations and Friendly Relations with Foreign Countries under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan Rustambek Kurbanov.

Also, Head of the WCT Executive Committee took part in the meeting of the organizing committee for the international competition “Tatar kyzy”.