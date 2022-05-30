Samara will host the regional Tatar holiday “Sabantuy-2022”

This year, on June 4, the People’s Artists of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Aznakaevsky municipal district, the Ak Kaen Folk Ensemble with. Kamyshly, folk group “Miras” p. Alkino and many others.

A children’s Sabantuy, games, contests and prizes, an exhibition and sale of Tatar cuisine, trade in products and manufactured goods, national and Muslim paraphernalia, literature, souvenirs and handicrafts will unfold on a separate site.

According to tradition, dance and entertainment “Pyatachki” of the “Idel” and “Yalkynly Yashlek” ensembles will be organized.

Each Batyr can take part in sports competitions. Those wishing to participate in the national wrestling “Koresh” are waiting at the stadium of the park. Y. Gagarin.

This year the main winner of the competition receives a ram and a motorcycle, in other weight categories – a scooter, a mountain bike and cash rewards.