The Cultural Center “Dar” hosted the opening of the exhibition “Writing of the Tatars”

As part of the Return to the Origins project, on April 1, the opening of the book and photo exhibition “Tatar Writing” took place. The event is dedicated to the culture of the Tatar people, timed to coincide with the month of Ramadan and the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the peoples of the Volga Bulgaria.

That evening, the works of young artists, designers, photographers, as well as iconic historical and modern books of the Tatar people were presented at the Dar Cultural Center.

Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation, Emil Fayzullin, Head of the Autonomy of the Tatars of Moscow Farit Farisov, Head of the Department of Culture of the Spiritual Muslim Board of the Russian Federation Renat Abyanov, Rifat Khazrat Izmailov addressed the guests and participants with greetings. Participants of the exhibition spoke about their work. The program of the evening was attended by the ensemble “Medina”, the duet “Nur”, Ilgizar Davletshin, students of the Academy of Talents.

The exhibition will run until May 1st. Throughout the month of Ramadan, thematic creative evenings and master classes dedicated to the culture of the Tatar people will be held at the Dar Cultural Center.