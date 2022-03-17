The nominees for the Tantana Award (Triumph) – 2022 have been determined

March 14 at the Actor’s House. M. Salimzhanov, a meeting of the Commission for the award of the Theater Prize of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan “Tantana” (“Triumph”) – 2022 was held, following which the nominees for the Prize were determined.

The winners of the Theater Award of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan “Tantana” – 2022 will be announced on March 27, 2021, on International Theater Day on the stage of the Naberezhnye Chelny State Tatar Drama Theater named after Ayaz Gilyazov.

The annual republican theater award “Tantana” (“Triumph”) was established by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan. The award is given to theatrical figures for outstanding creative and social achievements in theatrical art.

In 2022, the prize is awarded on a competitive basis in the following categories:

“Debut”

“Best episodic role”

“Best Puppet Theater Actor”

“Best Supporting Actress”

“Best Supporting Actor”

“Honor and dignity”

“Best role in a musical performance (opera, musical performance, musical)”

“For Outstanding Achievement in a Season”

“Best role in a musical performance (ballet, modern choreography, plastic performance)”

“Best Actress”

“Best Actor”

“For the acting ensemble”

“Best Performance for Children”

“Best Small Form Performance”

“The best performance of a large form”

“Best Musical Performance”

“Experiment”

Nominees for the Theater Award of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan “Tantana” (“Triumph”) – 2022