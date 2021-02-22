Composers of different generations and famous singers: what surprised the second concert of the festival

On February 17, the capital of Tatarstan hosted the second festive evening of the sixth festival of Tatar music named after Nazib Zhiganov “Miras”. This time the concert of the festival was timed to the 100th anniversary of the birth of the Tatar composer, author of the anthem of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustem Yakhin.

Rustem Yakhin is a significant person for the national culture of Tatarstan. He made an invaluable contribution to the development of the heritage of the republic and is considered the founder of Tatar romances and songs. Rustem Yakhin is recognized as the master of the Tatar lyric song: he wrote more than 400 songs and romances, the popularity of which continues to this day. His works not only formed a special, cultural identity, but also became an inspiration for many other composers.

The organizers of the festival, led by maestro Alexander Sladkovsky, created a unique program for the second evening with works by composers from different eras, so that the audience of the event had the opportunity to trace the history of the development and flourishing of Tatar music in full. It combines both the famous works of Yakhin and the works of other composers inspired by him, notes the art director of the festival, musicologist Vadim Dulat-Aleev. “Rustem Yakhin is a master of Tatar romance and song. All composers who once heard his music fell under his influence. And in order to show how the Tatar song blossomed thanks to Yakhin and his contemporaries, at our second concert – songs of composers of different generations ”

