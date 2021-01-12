Alina Zagitova spoke about her performance in the show “Sleeping Beauty”

January 12, 2021

Alina Zagitova, Olympic champion in 2018 in figure skating, spoke about her impressions of her performance in the show “Sleeping Beauty. Legend of two kingdoms ”, which took place during the New Year holidays in Moscow.

“For the second year in a row, during the New Year holidays, I perform in the Sleeping Beauty ice show. But this year, as I have said many times, is special. Therefore, I was especially glad to meet you at Megasport and give you a fabulous New Year mood. And how you delighted me with your warm welcome and your hearts! Super! Thank you, thank you to all the participants in the show for a great time, and special thanks to Tatyana Navka for the invitation. Until next time, “- wrote Zagitova on her page on the social network Instagram.

We remind l that the 18-year-old figure skater played the role of Princess Leia.

tatar-inform.ru