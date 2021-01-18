KAMAZ-master wins the Dakar rally for the 18th time.

January 17, 2021

The crew of the Russian KAMAZ-master team led by Dmitry Sotnikov has won overall offset of the Dakar rally-marathon among trucks.

At the last, 12th stage, which connected Yanbu-el-Bahra and Jeddah, Sotnikov showed the second result. He lost four seconds to Czech Martin Matsik at Iveco. Another representative of KAMAZ-master, Anton Shibalov, became the third.

This result was enough for Sotnikov to keep the lead in overall offset. Ours took the entire podium at the end of the marathon. The second was Anton Shibalov, the third – Ayrat Mardeev. For Sotnikov, the victory was the first at the Dakar.

Plenipotentiary Representation

of the Republic of Tatarstan in Moscow