Muslim Shrines Exhibition Opened in Bavly                           

11.02.2021

 

 

These days at the Bavlinsky Museum of Local Lore, an exhibition “Shrines of Muslims” has opened. The event was attended by  organizers of the exhibition, as well as Bavliners  who are not indifferent to art.

The paintings of the exhibition were created by artists from different parts of the country during plein airs in Chistopol, held as part of a Muslim art project. For some time, the paintings were exhibited at the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan, and from today the traveling exhibition works in the regions of the republic. Bavlinsky District was the first to take the exposition. The event was held in the format of a warm meeting. The exhibition was opened by  imam of the Chistopol mosque “Anas” Abubakr Khazrat Azizov, People’s Artist of Tatarstan Mudarris Mingazov, the representative of the Chistopol mukhtasibat Alfiya Zyabbarova,  chief  of the Bavlinsky branch of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Farida Ziyarova and art lovers of the city.

Farida Ziyarova

